POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
EU looks for other suppliers amid Nord Stream anxiety
02:38
BizTech
EU looks for other suppliers amid Nord Stream anxiety
We start the show with the short-lived stand-off between Europe and Russia. Moscow's main natural gas pipeline to Germany, the Nord Stream 1, went down for maintenance for 10 days. And officials in Berlin and Brussels feared the Kremlin would keep it shut as a political weapon against the bloc. Taps were turned back on again on Thursday, but the uncertainty has still pushed leaders to find more reliable partners. Paolo Montecillo reports. #EuropeanUnion #NordStream #NaturalGas
July 22, 2022
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?