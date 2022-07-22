BizTech Share

EU looks for other suppliers amid Nord Stream anxiety

We start the show with the short-lived stand-off between Europe and Russia. Moscow's main natural gas pipeline to Germany, the Nord Stream 1, went down for maintenance for 10 days. And officials in Berlin and Brussels feared the Kremlin would keep it shut as a political weapon against the bloc. Taps were turned back on again on Thursday, but the uncertainty has still pushed leaders to find more reliable partners. Paolo Montecillo reports. #EuropeanUnion #NordStream #NaturalGas