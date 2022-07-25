POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Rights group seeks arrest of former Sri Lankan president in Singapore
World
A rights group is seeking the arrest of Sri Lanka's former president Gotabaya Rajapaksa for his role in the island nation's decades-long civil war. The International Truth and Justice Project has filed a criminal complaint with Singapore's attorney general. Javid Yusuf, attorney and former member of Sri Lanka's Constitutional Council, discusses whether the former president will be arrested. #GotabayaRajapaksa #Singapore #SriLankaCrisis #
July 25, 2022
