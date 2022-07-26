POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Why is Bosnia unhappy with Croatia’s Peljesac bridge?
05:04
World
Why is Bosnia unhappy with Croatia’s Peljesac bridge?
Croatia is celebrating the opening of a bridge in Peljesac, linking its southern-most region to the rest of the country. In the past this was only possible by ferry, or by road through Bosnia and Herzegovina. The European Union contributed about 85%of the money for the bridge which was built by China's state-owned China Road and Bridge Corporation. Admir Mulaosmanovic from the International University of Sarajevo explains. #PelješacBridge #Croatia #Bosnia'
July 26, 2022
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?