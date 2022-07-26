POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Europe Endures Devastating Heatwave
11:34
World
Europe Endures Devastating Heatwave
Europe is enduring its worst heatwave in years, where temperatures are hitting record highs in places such as the UK. Deadly wildfires are also ravaging Portugal, Spain and France, forcing thousands to flee. Firefighters are trying to contain dozens of blazes across the continent, which according to climate scientists will continue in greater numbers in the coming decades. We take a look at what measures Türkiye is taking as it braces for a heatwave that has already ravaged Europe. Guests: Stefan Doerr Professor at Swansea University Abdulkadir Develi Associate Professor at Ankara Yildırim Beyazit University
July 26, 2022
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?