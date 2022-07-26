World Share

EU Sings Major Gas Deal As It Looks to Move Away From Russian Energy

For months, the EU has said its dependency on Russian fossil fuels would gradually end but the bloc hasn't been clear on how that energy shortfall would be filled. Those plans got a boost last week, after the EU signed a deal, to double its natural gas imports from Azerbaijan by 2027. Currently, Azerbaijan transports its gas through the Trans-Anatolian Gas Pipeline, which runs across Türkiye towards Greece. We look at if natural gas from Azerbaijan can play a significant role in the EU's plans to lessen its dependency on Russian energy. Guests: Shahmar Hajiyev Political Analyst Aura Sabadus Senior Journalist at ICIS