China says US will 'bear all consequences' if Pelosi visits Taiwan
04:50
World
China says US will 'bear all consequences' if Pelosi visits Taiwan
China has warned the US that it would ‘bear the consequences’ if US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visits Taiwan. Tensions between Washington and Beijing have been high ahead of an expected phone call between the leaders of the two countries. Einar Tangen, senior fellow at the Taihe Institute, weighs in on whether there is a room to de-escalate the rhetoric from both sides. #China #Taiwan #Pelosi
July 27, 2022
