Why are Europe's heatwaves getting more extreme?

Europe has been left to swelter in an unprecedented heat wave. Temperatures hit a blistering 47 degrees in parts of Spain. The UK recorded its hottest day ever. The heat is exacerbating the effects of what was also an unusually dry spring in Europe leading to widespread drought conditions and destructive wildfires. And in many areas it’s leading to the loss of human life. So is this simply what the future looks like, or can it be reversed? GUESTS: Chloe Brimicombe Environmental Scientist at the University of Reading Tom Burke The Chairman of E3G Vikki Thompson Climate Scientist Roundtable is a discussion program with an edge. Broadcast out of London and presented by David Foster, it's about bringing people to the table, listening to every opinion, and analysing every point of view. From fierce debate to reflective thinking, Roundtable discussions offer a different perspective on the issues that matter to you. Watch it every weekday at 15:30 GMT on TRT World.