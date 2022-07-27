World Share

International Outrage as Myanmar Executes Four Activists

This week Myanmar’s military junta executed four democracy activists after accusing them of committing acts of terror. It was the first time since 1989 that anyone in the country was put to death by the state and the decision brought about widespread condemnation. One of those executed was former NLD politician Phyo Zeya Thaw, a close ally of Aung San Suu Kyi. Another was Chyaw Min Yu, also known as Ko Jimmy, he had played a significant role in the protest movement of 1988 which brought down the previous military regime. Amnesty International believes these executions could be the first of many, and others fear Myanmar’s military junta is willing to stop at nothing to ensure it remains in control. Guests: Wai Hnin Pwint Thon Daughter of Detained Activist U Mya Aye Khin Ohmar Progressive Voice Advisory Board Founder Mu Sochua ASEAN Parliamentarians for Human Rights Board Member