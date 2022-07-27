World Share

Istanbul's Joint Co-ordination Centre to manage grain exports

A special co-ordination centre has been opened in Istanbul to monitor grain exports from Ukrainian ports. Under the deal mediated by Turkiye, the centre will be staffed by Russian, Ukrainian, Turkish and UN officials. Türkiye's defence minister said he hoped shipments could start soon. Meanwhile in Ukraine, a vital bridge linking Russian-occupied areas in the Kherson region has been closed after repeated Ukrainian missile strikes. Simon McGregor-Wood has more.