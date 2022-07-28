World Share

Sri Lanka Crisis Explained!

Sri Lanka is in crisis! Protests over leadership and an economy in disarray. Who or what is to blame? Nexus speaks to Bhavani Fonseka, a human rights lawyer who says despite the situation the Rajapaksas still hold influence, Dilrukshi Handunnetti, a journalist says the new president is seen as the face of the Rajapaksas, Umesh Moramudali, an economist thinks the country was worsened by several former leaders but Patrick Boyle, a Finance Professor says both global and domestic factors are to blame. And the good news? Gary Bowerman, a travel analyst thinks we’ll be able to travel there near the end of the year