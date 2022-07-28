POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Kiev's move cuts Kherson off from Russian-controlled territories
02:17
World
Kiev's move cuts Kherson off from Russian-controlled territories
Russia has carried out a series of deadly strikes across Ukraine, as Kyiv stepped up its efforts seeks to isolate Russian troops in the country's south. The southern City of Kherson is the target of a Ukrainian counter offensive that appears to be gathering pace. A key bridge has been destroyed after the Ukrainians struck it with long range artillery provided by the United States. Sarah Morice reports.
July 28, 2022
