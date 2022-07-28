World Share

Muqtada al Sadr's supporters storm Iraq's parliamentary building

The storming of Iraq's parliament by supporters of the Shia leader Moqtada al Sadr has heightened tensions between rival political groups. Iraq has been in a political deadlock since elections in October failed to produce a clear winner. The situation has led to widespread public protests, as governance and the delivery of basic services have completely stalled. And Iraqis fear a return of the violence that has plagued the country since 2003. Shoaib Hasan has the latest.