Is Brazil’s Electoral System Flawed?
25:30
World
Is Brazil’s Electoral System Flawed?
Jair Bolsonaro is often referred to as the Trump of the tropics, and just like the former US President, Brazil’s leader has concerns about his own country’s election system. The controversial president says the electronic voting system is unreliable and susceptible to fraud, but most have rejected the allegations. So are Jair Bolsonaro’s claims justified? Or does Brazil’s president have another reason for peddling these claims? Guests: Julio Morais President of Caesar Group Inc. Gustavo Riberio Founder of the Brazilian Report Elcior Santana Adjunct Professor at the Center for Latin American Studies
July 29, 2022
