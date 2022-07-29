POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Leaked EU anti-fraud report says Frontex covered up pushbacks
02:47
World
Leaked EU anti-fraud report says Frontex covered up pushbacks
A new investigation has revealed that the EU border agency Frontex was directly involved in covering up Greek Coast Guard pushbacks of refugees crossing the Aegean and Mediterranean Seas. A secret report by the EU anti-fraud office has been leaked to several European media outlets. It documents incidents where Frontex filmed the Greek Coast Guard pushing migrant boats back into Turkish waters. Many of the coast guard boats were funded by Frontex. Bilgehan Ozturk from the SETA Foundation weighs in on the findings of this report. #Frontex #Greece #pushbacks
July 29, 2022
