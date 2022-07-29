World Share

Will new French social media law fight terrorism?

France leads the way on a social media crackdown, spreading across Europe. This week, French interior minister Gerald Darmanin announced on Twitter that parliament has adopted a bill to prevent the spread of terrorist content online. He says this text makes it possible to force publishers and web hosts to remove the content within the hour. However, did parliament pass legislation to fight terrorism, or did lawmakers create a new vehicle for censorship? Guests: Joseph Downing LSE Fellow in Nationalism at the European Institute Dennis-Kenji Kipker Professor of European and International IT Security at the Riga School of Law Pieter Cleppe Editor-in-chief of Brussels Report