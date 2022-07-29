POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Will new French social media law fight terrorism?
25:30
World
Will new French social media law fight terrorism?
France leads the way on a social media crackdown, spreading across Europe. This week, French interior minister Gerald Darmanin announced on Twitter that parliament has adopted a bill to prevent the spread of terrorist content online. He says this text makes it possible to force publishers and web hosts to remove the content within the hour. However, did parliament pass legislation to fight terrorism, or did lawmakers create a new vehicle for censorship? Guests: Joseph Downing LSE Fellow in Nationalism at the European Institute Dennis-Kenji Kipker Professor of European and International IT Security at the Riga School of Law Pieter Cleppe Editor-in-chief of Brussels Report
July 29, 2022
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?