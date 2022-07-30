POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Far-right Brothers of Italy may emerge victorious from snap vote
02:11
World
Far-right Brothers of Italy may emerge victorious from snap vote
Earlier this week, a coalition of right wing Italian political parties expected to win September's snap election - agreed the leader of the largest party would become the next prime minister. Polls suggest that party will be the far-right Brothers of Italy, and its leader is Georgia Meloni. Critics say the party has fascist tendencies and predict a lurch towards far right polices on everything from migration to relations with the EU. Others say Italy's desperate financial situation means that whoever wins will have limited room to implement radical change.
July 30, 2022
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?