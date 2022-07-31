World Share

Shia leader al Sadr's supporters continue to occupy parliament

Decades of discontent against Iraqi leaders have come to head in Baghdad, as supporters of Shia leader Muqtada al Sadr occupy the parliament building, saying previous political leaders have enriched themselves at the expense of the people. It's an unprecedented move in Iraqi politics….but as the nation struggles to form a government, not everyone agrees that Al Sadr is a better option.