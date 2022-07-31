POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Shia leader al Sadr's supporters continue to occupy parliament
02:02
World
Shia leader al Sadr's supporters continue to occupy parliament
Decades of discontent against Iraqi leaders have come to head in Baghdad, as supporters of Shia leader Muqtada al Sadr occupy the parliament building, saying previous political leaders have enriched themselves at the expense of the people. It's an unprecedented move in Iraqi politics….but as the nation struggles to form a government, not everyone agrees that Al Sadr is a better option.
July 31, 2022
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?