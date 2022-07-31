POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Officials say technical preparations for grain exports completed
01:51
World
Officials say technical preparations for grain exports completed
Ukrainian officials are walking a tightrope between a war on their own soil, and a global hunger crisis….working to stave off Russian advances and take back territory…while they coordinate with Russian and other officials to export their own grain. Many Ukrainian civilians are doing the same. Like farmers who rely on the exports to sustain themselves amid frontlines in constant flux.
July 31, 2022
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?