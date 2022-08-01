BizTech Share

China's manufacturing output growth slower than expected in July

Mainland China stocks are rising, along with most other Asia-Pacific indices on Monday, as a private survey on Chinese factory activity showed slight growth in July. The reading was better than China's official Purchasing Managers' Index released over the weekend, which showed a clear contraction in factory activity. For more on that, we were joined by Han Tan, who is the chief market analyst at Exinity Group. #China #Japan #Manufacturing