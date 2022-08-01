World Share

England celebrate Euro 2022 Champions at Trafalgar Square

Celebrations to mark England’s victory in the women’s EUROS championship have continued on Monday. England beat arch rivals Germany 2-1 in a thrilling game at Wembley Stadium on Sunday. It’s the first senior football tournament won by an English national team since the men won the World Cup in 1966. The success of the women’s team has inspired fans and triggered a wave of new interest in the women’s game.