How does the signing of Geneva Convention apply to the Azov battalion?
02:59
World
How does the signing of Geneva Convention apply to the Azov battalion?
Russia's Supreme Court has labelled Ukraine's Azov Regiment a terrorist entity. The decision will impact those members of the unit who are being held as prisoners of war. They could now face up to 20 years in prison. Elisabeth Braw from the American Enterprise Institute explains how the Geneva Convention, signed by both Russia and Ukraine, applies to the captured prisoners of war.
August 2, 2022
