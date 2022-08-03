POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
US: Taliban violated 2020 agreement by sheltering al Zawahiri
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken says that by sheltering Al Qaeda leader Ayman al Zawahiri, the Taliban violated a 2020 agreement that led to the withdrawal of foreign forces from Afghanistan. Mark Fallon, former director of the criminal investigative task force at Guantanamo Bay, unpacks what the presence of the Al Qaeda leader in Kabul means in regards to the Taliban. #AymanAlZawahiri #Taliban #AlQaeda
August 3, 2022
