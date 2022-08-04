MONKEYPOX: Can the spread be stopped?

POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
The window is closing to stop the spread of Monkeypox -- scientists advising the World Organisation are warning. While the majority of experts voted against declaring the outbreak an emergency, in an unprecedented move they were overruled by the WHO’s director general. Is Monkeypox an emergency and can we stop the spread? GUESTS: Oyewale Tomori Professor of Virology at the Redeemer's University Ede Emilia Skirmuntt Evolutionary Virologist at University of Oxford Vaccine Group Neil Mabbott Professor of Immunopathology at the University of Edinburgh Roundtable is a discussion program with an edge. Broadcast out of London and presented by David Foster, it's about bringing people to the table, listening to every opinion, and analysing every point of view. From fierce debate to reflective thinking, Roundtable discussions offer a different perspective on the issues that matter to you. Watch it every weekday at 15:30 GMT on TRT World.
August 4, 2022
