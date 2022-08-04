World Share

Sunak v Truss: Who will be the UK's next PM?

The race is on! Who will replace Boris Johnson as the next Prime Minister? Rishi Sunak and Liz Truss are competing for the top position, but so far Liz is the favourite in the polls... Nexus speaks to Ekansh Sharma, Former Conservative Party Candidate for Hounslow South who believes Rishi is the better candidate, Rab Hashem is a campaigner for Liz Truss who says the public resonate more with Truss, Ella Whelan is Columnist at Spiked who thinks neither candidate offer anything new and Andre Walker is a political commentator who thinks these candidates can't fill Boris's boots.