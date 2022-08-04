World Share

China fires ballistic missiles around Taiwan

China has fired missiles near Taiwan as part of huge military exercises in response to the visit by senior US politician Nancy Pelosi to the island. Taiwan claims China has launched 11 ballistic missiles into its sovereign air and maritime spaces, while Japan said five Chinese missiles landed in its waters too. China warned against the visit by the US Speaker of the House Pelosi, and considers it a challenge to its claims of sovereignty over Taiwan.