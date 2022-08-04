POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
China fires ballistic missiles around Taiwan
02:20
World
China fires ballistic missiles around Taiwan
China has fired missiles near Taiwan as part of huge military exercises in response to the visit by senior US politician Nancy Pelosi to the island. Taiwan claims China has launched 11 ballistic missiles into its sovereign air and maritime spaces, while Japan said five Chinese missiles landed in its waters too. China warned against the visit by the US Speaker of the House Pelosi, and considers it a challenge to its claims of sovereignty over Taiwan.
August 4, 2022
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?