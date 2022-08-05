POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Oil prices extend losses on demand worries
Oil prices extended losses on Friday, after hitting their lowest level since before Russia's February incursion of Ukraine in the previous session. That's as the market fretted over the impact of inflation on global economic growth and demand. WTI is now trading at $89 a barrel, Brent at $94. Analysts think that commodities are starting to price in the possibility of a 'stagflation era', which would be an era characterized by low unemployment and high inflation. For more we had Danni Hewson, who is AJ Bell's financial analyst in Huddersfield, UK. #Oil #OilPrices #Stagflation
August 5, 2022
