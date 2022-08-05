President Erdogan meets his Russian counterpart Putin in Sochi

POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has met his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin in the Black Sea resort of Sochi. On their agenda will be the Ukrainian grain deal brokered by Turkiye and the UN, along with Ankara's desire to stop the operations of terror groups like the PKK, YPG and PYD near the Syrian border. Helin Sari Ertem from Istanbul Medeniyet University unpacks the significance of this meeting. #Erdogan ##putin #Sochi
August 5, 2022
