Africa Matters: DRC - Failing to Keep the Peace

Tensions flare in the eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo, as residents accuse the UN peacekeepers of failing to protect them from decades of violence. Michael Tshibangu, the president of the Association for Development in Congo, shares his thoughts on the crisis. In Kenya, 22 million people are registered to vote in Tuesday's general election. But what are their worries as they head to the polls? And bakeries are closing in Africa's largest economy Nigeria, as bread and production costs soar. #africamatters