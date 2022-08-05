POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
OPEC+ hikes output by 100,000 barrels a day, equivalent to 0.1% of global consumption
08:22
BizTech
OPEC+ hikes output by 100,000 barrels a day, equivalent to 0.1% of global consumption
OPEC+, the international alliance of oil exporters led by the Saudis, raised its output target for September by a tiny 100,000 barrels a day. That's the equivalent of about 0.1% of what the world consumes every 24 hours. But the bigger issue isn't what the cartel promises. It's what it actually produces. OPEC+ has fallen almost 3M barrels short of its committed daily output level. For more on oil market, we were joined by energy industry analyst Neil Atkinson and economist Taha Meli Arvas. #Oil #OPEC #Energy
August 5, 2022
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?