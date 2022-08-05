BizTech Share

Market Movers: Sharing economy, e-commerce earnings

A stark reversal of fortunes for the sharing economy this quarter, and that is despite all the flight cancellation chaos we've seen this summer. Now that travel has returned in the middle of this year, it seems that consumers have jumped back in the sharing economy with both feet in the second quarter. But there's a little more trouble ahead for e-retailers this season as high inflation is hitting consumers virtually all over the world. #MarketMovers #SharingEconomy #ECommerce