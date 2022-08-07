POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Truce between Israel and Palestinian Islamic Jihad likely to begin Sunday evening
01:51
World
Truce between Israel and Palestinian Islamic Jihad likely to begin Sunday evening
We begin in Gaza,where Egyptian mediators have proposed a truce between Israel and Palestinian Islamic Jihad which could start Sunday evening. A source for the armed group, though, says talks are still going on. Israel's bombing campaign on Gaza continues for a third day on Sunday, bringing the number of casualties in the strip to 41, including 15 children. As the Palestinian Islamic Jihad armed group and Israeli forces continue to fire on each other.
August 7, 2022
