POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Senate passes Biden's landmark bill on climate, healthcare, taxes
02:49
World
Senate passes Biden's landmark bill on climate, healthcare, taxes
US President Joe Biden and his fellow Democrats are celebrating a major win of his domestic agenda. It's the passage of a bill that will pay for initiatives to tackle the climate crisis, lower prescription drug prices and force wealthy Americans and corporations to pay more taxes. The vote was reached Sunday, despite enormous push-back from Republicans. TRT World's Andy Roesgen has the story.
August 8, 2022
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?