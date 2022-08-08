POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Crude oil, natural gas prices slump as investors fear recession
03:23
BizTech
Crude oil, natural gas prices slump as investors fear recession
Oil prices have slumped to start the week amid persistent fears that major economies are heading for another recession. The international crude benchmark Brent has recovered slightly after going down to $94 a barrel. Natural gas prices have also fallen by more than 2% on the prospect of weaker demand from places like China. For more on energy, we were joined by Exinity Group chief market analyst Han Tan. #Oil #NaturalGas #Energy
August 8, 2022
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?