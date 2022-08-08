POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Will Both Palestine and Israel Hold up the Ceasefire in Gaza?
26:30
World
Will Both Palestine and Israel Hold up the Ceasefire in Gaza?
After three days of bombardment, Islamic Jihad in Palestine and Israel declared a truce. The ceasefire in Gaza began like many in the past with municipality workers removing rubble, and determining the extent of the destruction. The physical damage can be determined but the emotional one is incalculable. Half of the dozens of civilians, mostly children so far have been killed. Israel's military still considers this a victory in its war against PIJ also known as, Palestinian Islamic Jihad. PIJ is known as the second biggest militia in Gaza after Hamas and two of its senior commanders were killed. We take a look at whether the peace in Gaza will hold. Guests: Mustafa Barghouti Palestinian National Initiative Secretary General Omar Baddar Former Deputy Director of the Arab American Institute Dave Harden Former USAID Assistant Administrator for the West Bank and Gaza
August 8, 2022
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?