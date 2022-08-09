POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Tensions Rise in Karabakh Amid Renewed Clashes
11:31
World
Tensions Rise in Karabakh Amid Renewed Clashes
Clashes have broken out between Azerbaijan and Armenia in Karabakh, with Baku accusing Yerevan of not meeting provisions of a 2020 peace deal. The latest fighting broke out near the Lachin corridor and other places along the ‘Line of Contact’. In 2020, a war broke out in the region, killing more than 6,600 people. Azerbaijan, with support from Türkiye, was able to reclaim large parts of Karabakh. The fighting eventually stopped under a Russian-brokered peace deal. Karabakh is internationally recognised as being part of Azerbaijan but has been illegally occupied by Armenia since the 1990s. Guests: Farid Shafiyev Chairman of the Centre of Analysis of International Relations Mehmet Celik Editorial Coordinator at Daily Sabah
August 9, 2022
