What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?

World Share

Is Ukraine endangering its own civilians?

Amnesty International has faced a massive backlash after releasing a report accusing Ukraine of endangering its own civilians. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy responded with fury accusing the rights group of victim blaming, and even within Amnesty’s ranks there is disagreement with the report. The group’s head in Ukraine quit after the release suggesting it had become a tool of Russian propaganda. Guests: Peter Zalmayev Director of the Eurasia Democracy Initiative Sergey Markov Former Member of the Russian Parliament Colin Alexander Political Communications Lecturer at Nottingham Trent University