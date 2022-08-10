POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
New report: One year under Taliban rule, Afghan children are suffering
05:09
World
New report: One year under Taliban rule, Afghan children are suffering
One year after the Taliban took control of Afghanistan, children are suffering, and girls are affected more than boys. The NGO Save the Children has published a new report. It paints a desperate picture for minors living under a leadership that has shown little signs of respecting universal rights. Afghan national television presenter Diva Patang weighs in on this report. #Afghanchildren #Taliban #SavetheChildren
August 10, 2022
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?