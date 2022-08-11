POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Dire Straits of Taiwan | Inside America with Ghida Fakhry
26:00
World
Dire Straits of Taiwan | Inside America with Ghida Fakhry
Despite warnings from both members of the US government and foreign leaders that such a move would be ‘provocative,’ House speaker Nancy Pelosi included Taiwan on a visit to Asian countries last week to reaffirm the US relationship with the country. Guests: John Fleming, US Congressperson from Louisiana from 2009-2017; Lt Gen Daniel P. “Fig” Leaf, Former Deputy Commander and Acting Commander, United States Pacific Command
August 11, 2022
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?