POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
A year under Taliban, report says nearly 50% of girls don't attend school
03:20
World
A year under Taliban, report says nearly 50% of girls don't attend school
One year after the Taliban took control of Afghanistan, children are suffering, and girls are affected more than boys. The NGO Save the Children has published a new report. It paints a desperate picture for minors living under a leadership that has shown little signs of respecting universal rights. Pashtana Durrani, executive director at 'Learn' explains. #Taliban #Afghanistan #SaveTheChildren
August 10, 2022
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?