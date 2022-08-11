POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Satellite images debunk Moscow’s Crimea air base blast claims
02:36
World
Satellite images debunk Moscow’s Crimea air base blast claims
New satellite images of Tuesday’s blast sites at a Russian air base in Crimea appear to debunk Moscow’s claims that the explosions were accidental and that no vital machinery was damaged. Ukraine has still not officially claimed responsibility for the strikes. Russia annexed Crimea in 2014 and said attacks on its territory would cross ‘a red line.’ TRT World Correspondent Melinda Nucifora reports from Odessa.
August 11, 2022
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?