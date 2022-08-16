World Share

Is the IPL getting too big for world cricket?

It only started 14 years ago; now it’s dominating the world of cricket. The Indian Premier League or IPL has become one of the most popular and valuable sports leagues on the planet. IPL cricket is fast, furious, and colourful - its worth is said to have gone from $6.3 billion in 2018 to $ 6.8 billion in 2019. But is the IPL’s rise at odds with the original ‘gentlemen’s game’? as it lures the best players in the world away from their local and national teams? Guests: Peter Baxter Former Cricket broadcast producer Leena Moin Aziz Cricket commentator Abhishek Jhunjhunwala Former India and IPL cricketer Roundtable is a discussion program with an edge. Broadcast out of London and presented by David Foster, it's about bringing people to the table, listening to every opinion, and analysing every point of view. From fierce debate to reflective thinking, Roundtable discussions offer a different perspective on the issues that matter to you. Watch it every weekday at 15:30 GMT on TRT World.