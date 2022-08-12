POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
US consumer prices rose 8.5% in July, down from June's 9.1%
Global stocks are up across the board following the release of better than expected data out of the US. Consumer prices in the world's largest economy rose 8.5% in July. That's down from the previous month's increase of more than 9%, which was the highest in four decades. Naeem Aslam is the chief market analyst at AvaTrade in London. He gave us his take on the prospects for the US economy. #UnitedStates #Inflation #StockMarket
August 12, 2022
