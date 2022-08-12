POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Europe faces worst drought on record
Wildfires across Europe have burnt an area more than double the size of Luxembourg so far this year. Firefighters from five European countries have joined French teams, who are struggling to contain a huge blaze fanned by strong winds and high temperatures. Bob Ward from the centre for Climate Change Economics and Policy looks at the toll the climate crisis is taking on the continent. #Europe #Climatecrisis #Drought
August 12, 2022
