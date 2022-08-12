World Share

UN: Global youth unemployment set to reach 73 million in 2022

As the world marks International Youth Day, there is little to celebrate, as record numbers of young people between the ages of 15 to 24 remain unemployed. That’s almost 73 million people, according to the latest UN report. Kee Beom Kim, macroeconomic and employment specialist at the International Labour Office, unpacks the factors contributing to high unemployment among the youth, especially in the Middle East. #InternationalYouthDay #unemployment #MiddleEast.