European firefighters battle wildfires in Gironde region of France
04:37
World
European firefighters battle wildfires in Gironde region of France
Firefighters from five European countries have joined local teams in the Gironde region of southwestern France, who are struggling to contain a huge blaze being fanned by strong winds and high temperatures. There are also fires burning in Portugal, Spain and Greece, but across Europe this year, land double the size of Luxembourg has already been burned. Stefan Rosner from the German Weather Service discusses wildfires raging in parts of Europe. #Gironde #Wildfires #Europe
August 12, 2022
