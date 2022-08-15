POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Kenya’s president candidates pledge income support for jobless youth
The votes have been cast and counting is underway. And in just a few days, Kenya will have a new government. It was a hotly contested ballot between the two front runners; Deputy President William Ruto and opposition leader, Raila Odinga. And a host of economic and social challenges await the winner. For more on Kenya's election and the country's economy, we spoke to Agnes Gitau, who is the managing partner of GBS Africa. She says one of Kenya's main challenges that next president has to tackle with will be high youth unemployment. #KenyaElection #WilliamRuto #RailaOdinga
August 15, 2022
