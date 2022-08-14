POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
UN-chartered Brave Commander first humanitarian ship from Ukraine
02:30
World
UN-chartered Brave Commander first humanitarian ship from Ukraine
The first humanitarian wheat shipment since the Russian blockade ended is being loaded at a Black Sea port in southern Ukraine and will soon set sail for Ethiopia. Sixteen vessels have so far departed from ports in the Odessa region - using the grain corridor facilitated by Turkiye and the UN. But all of those have been commercial contracts. Melinda Nucifora is at the Yuzhny port and explains why today's operation is so important.
August 14, 2022
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?