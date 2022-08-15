World Share

One year since Afghanistan under Taliban rule

A year ago, the Taliban announced they had fulfilled its obligation of liberating Afghanistan, as US-led troops ended two decades of intervention in a conflict that cost tens of thousands of lives. Under the new Taliban rule, according to Human Rights Watch, the economy has collapsed, with the Taliban shunning most international financial institutions. The group also hasn't turned around an ongoing food crisis, as half the population suffers from some hunger. In addition, the new government has rolled back the rights of women and girls, blocking them from education, jobs, and freedom of movement. We take a look at which road Afghanistan is heading down. Guests: Mariam Wardak Founder of 'Her Afghanistan' NGO Michael Kugelman Wilson Center South Asia Expert Imtiaz Gul Executive Director of Center for Research and Security Studies