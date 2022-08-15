POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
South Korea celebrates National Liberation Day
02:13
World
South Korea celebrates National Liberation Day
South Korea's President, Yoon Suk-yeol, has celebrated the country's National Liberation Day by calling for improved ties with both Japan and North Korea. Speaking at a ceremony marking the end of Japan's colonial rule of the peninsula in 1945, Yoon urged Tokyo to help overcome disputes connected to the war. He also promised extensive help for North Korea but only if it halted its nuclear program. Frank Smith has more from Seoul.
August 15, 2022
