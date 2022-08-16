Oil prices slump on optimism of fresh supply from Iran

POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Oil prices have slumped thanks to hopes of fresh supply becoming available in the market. The potential revival of the Iran nuclear deal would allow Tehran to openly sell its substantial reserves to international customers. And there was good news out of the US, with regulators there saying shale oil production is expected to rise to a two-year high in September. But prices are also falling due to the expectation of weakening global demand. For more on supply and demand, we had Danni Hewson in the UK. She's a financial analyst at AJ Bell. #Iran #NuclearTalks #OilPrices
August 16, 2022
